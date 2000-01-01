Your browser is out-of-date.

ZHEJIANG CHAOFAN COMMODITY CO.,LTD
Kitchen Manufacturers in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
Reviews (0)
    Compostabale Shopping Bags, ZHEJIANG CHAOFAN COMMODITY CO.,LTD
    Compostabale Shopping Bags
    ZHEJIANG CHAOFAN COMMODITY CO.,LTD established in 1994 which located in Taizhou City .It is located near the nice China East Sea of Zhejiang Province .We always concentrated on the production and distribution of paper cups and,plastic food containers packaging items .We specially devoted ourself to the high tech use and pollution reduction during our daily production .
    Services
    compostable garbage bags
    Service areas
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    NO. 2287 JINGZHONG ROAD, QIANHONG INDUSTRIAL AREA HONGJIA, JIAOJIANG CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA
    317700 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    United States
    +- www.chinachaofan.com
