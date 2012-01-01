Yuhuan Better Machinery Co.,Ltd is professional China Brass floor drains manufacturers and Brass floor drains factory, our company located in Yuhuan which is a garden city in the shore of East China Sea.We have moved in a new factory since year 2012,which is more than 10000 square meters.Since the establishment in1990,we adhere to the management concept of "The enterprise is improved by absorption and the achievement is derived from quality,"and always dedicate ourselves to develop the enterprise of stampings,Linear drain,Floor drain and wholesale Brass floor drains.Now,we have integrated the products design,development and production.In order to improve the quality and reduce the production cost,we have built a professional elite team of mould developing,and introduced advanced machines and equipments.













Contact Us

+86-576-87422105

sales@betterdrain.cn

+86-576-87422322

Xuancheng rd 32#, Yuhuan Economic Development Zone,Zhejiang,China

E-mail:https://www.betterdrain.cn/product/linear-drains/