CIXI JEVA
Chincoteague Island, VA, USA
    • Cixi Jeva Crafts Co., Ltd is a China pu balls manufacturers and pressure relief balls suppliers, our factory offer wholesale pu balls and pressure relief balls for sale


    they had been divided into two categories: one is for different kinds of stress balls, the other is for different kinds of shapes and moulds, it is available to make general resilience stress balls, super rebounce balls and super squishy scented products as customized requirements.

    we are professional manufacturer with more than 10 years experiece, superior quality and competitive price are ensured, we have been produing PU foam products for volume of buyers in many Countries, including USA, Europe, and so on.

    Services
    • Pu Balls
    • Pressure Relief Balls
    Service areas
    Chincoteague Island, VA, USA
    Address
    No 303, East Cilong Road, Jin'ao Village, Longshan Town, Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, China.
    14400 Chincoteague Island, VA, USA
    United States
    +1-5990298623 www.jevachina.com/product/pu-stress-balls
