Tashman Home Improvement Store / Ace Hardware, Los AngelesNow Open Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMTashman Home Center / Ace Hardware, a Los Angeles neighborhoodhardware store is much more than just a local home improvement center. Our three divisions, Hardware Store, Windows & Doors and Screens & Glass. provide contractors, property managers and home owners an extensive range of over 20,000 quality, name-brand products and services. Our staff of knowledgeable employees isdedicated to providing you with the best possible service and professional installation.Tashman’s West Hollywood Hardware Store has grown from its beginnings on Santa Monica Blvd 58 years ago and now offers Los Angeles area with in store products, on site installation and an online hardware store.Our BeginningYour browser does not support the video tag. My grandfather, Charles Tashman, and my father, Mark, came to America in 1959 and two years later opened Tashman Screens. Three years later—in response to our customers’ needs—they added hardware, becoming Tashman Screens & Hardware. Today, the Hardware division of our store carries over 25,000 items in inventory every day.As the son of Mark, Kenny–that’s me–started helping out around the store when I was about seven years old. My pay was 25¢ an hour—not a bad living for a seven-year old. But,there was a lot more to it than earning an honest wage—I received something money can’t buy–an education.Tashman Home Center



