



Standing ready to offer timely, professional, and cost-effective electrician services across Honolulu, we are the team of licensed technicians of Honolulu Electrical Services. We are staffed with skilled electricians who can handle any residential concern and can also tackle contracting work for commercial properties, including full re-wiring jobs. Our team has vast experience and knowledge in the realm of electrical installation, troubleshooting, wiring and repair. Common tasks we perform are things such as panel upgrade jobs, re-wiring of buildings, ceiling fan installation, circuit replacement, installation of light fixures, preparation of elecrtic car charging equipment, upgrades to 220 volts, and more. We are proud to be situated in Waialae on Oahu, in the beautiful locale of Honolulu.