Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
American Dream Sewer &amp; Drain
Plumbers in Ridgefield, NJ
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing
New project
  • Go Premium
    • American Dream Sewer & Drain opened in January of 2020 - owned and operated by Michael Poli and Nicholas Limozinere, both with decades of experience in the sewer and drain industry. Servicing all of Northern NJ, American Dream takes pride in bringing its customers the best in customer care. From clogged toilets, sewer line repairs, pipe location/camera inspections to bathroom renovations, we are here to help you with all your sewer and drain needs.
    Service areas
    Ridgefield, NJ, and Ridgefield, NJ
    Address
    1121 Edgewater Ave W
    07657 Ridgefield, NJ
    United States
    +1-2017085703 americandreamsewer.com
      Add SEO element