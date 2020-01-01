American Dream Sewer & Drain opened in January of 2020 - owned and operated by Michael Poli and Nicholas Limozinere, both with decades of experience in the sewer and drain industry. Servicing all of Northern NJ, American Dream takes pride in bringing its customers the best in customer care. From clogged toilets, sewer line repairs, pipe location/camera inspections to bathroom renovations, we are here to help you with all your sewer and drain needs.

Service areas Ridgefield, NJ, and Ridgefield, NJ Address 1121 Edgewater Ave W

07657 Ridgefield, NJ

United States

+1-2017085703 americandreamsewer.com