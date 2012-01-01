Your browser is out-of-date.

Ueephone Co. Ltd
Other Businesses in Ursenbach, Switzerland
    Ueephone Co. Ltd

    Ueephone is a professional wholesale supplier of Grade A+ refurbished iPhone,  refurbished Samsung, refurbished Sony since 2012, with 12 months warranty.

    Moreover, we are cell phone accessories wholesaler as well, from battery to display.

    We have professional QC team, and after-service team. meanwhile, we have warehouse both in Shenzhen and Hongkong. we ship worldwide.

    And our priority is supplying only top quality products for our mobile phone distributors, wholesalers and retailers. our values are simple: aim to offer our customers the most competitive wholesale price & excellent customer service & grade A+ quality. finally, achieve long-term & stable win-win cooperation. Contact with us: 00852 51341945

    Services
    • Buy Refurbished iPhone in bulk
    • China refurbished iphones wholesaler
    • cell phone accessories wholesaler
    • Refurbished Samsung wholesaler
    • Used iphone 11-11pro wholesaler china
    • Second-hand iphone 11-11pro wholesaler
    • Second-hand iphone X wholesaler
    • Cell Phones & Accessories
    • Cell Phone Accessories
    • Replacement Parts
    • Electronics
    • Camera & Photo
    • Computers & Accessories
    • Electronics Warranties
    • Headphones
    • Home Audio
    • Office Electronics Products
    • Portable Audio & Video
    • Security & Surveillance
    • Television & Video
    • Wearable Technology
    • Show all 21 services
    Service areas
    Ursenbach, Switzerland
    Address
    Unterdorf 140
    4937 Ursenbach, Switzerland
    Switzerland
    +41-629062713 www.ueephone.com
