Haiyan Jiahu Decoration Materials Co., Ltd
Carpenters in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Reviews
    • Haiyan Jiahu Decoration Materials Co., Ltd. is a modern decoration material coating enterprise specializing in the production, processing, sales and roll coating of aluminum coil sheets. Aluminium Coated Sheet

    We provide high-quality, high-grade, environmentally-friendly and weather-resistant fashion decorative materials for domestic and foreign decorative finished products manufacturers.

    Founded in 2003, the company is located in the Hangjiahu area of ??the Yangtze River Delta with superior geographical environment. It covers an area of ??33,000 square meters, with a modern standard factory building of 20,000 square meters.



    Contact us

    NO. 18 HAISHENG ROAD, HAIYAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AREA , JIAXING CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA

    Tel：0573-86196188

    Fax：0573-86196138

    Email：hanjm89@gmail.com thxf13@gmail.com

    URL:https://www.china-jiahu.com/product/


    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    NO. 18 HAISHENG ROAD, HAIYAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AREA , JIAXING CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA
    345100 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
