Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hangzhou Shengda Bearing Co., Ltd
Building cleaning in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hangzhou Shengda Bearing Co., Ltd. is a former Sino-US cooperative enterprise engaged in machinery manufacturing Steering Drag Link

    and processing. It is located in the east side of Hangzhou City with beautiful scenery and outstanding people.


    At present, the company has more than 50 million yuan in fixed assets, covers an area of ??over 13,000 square meters, has a number of branches in Ningbo, Qiaosi and other places, with more than 200 employees, of which 40% are middle-level and above. The company's annual sales income is nearly 200 million yuan, and most of its products are exported.


    Contact Information


    Add:Gaodi Industrial Park, No.599 Donghu South Road, Nanyuan Street, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

    TEL:   0086-13805775821 / 0086-13868117198

    Phone: 0086-0571-86208501 / 0086-0571-86156133

    E-mail:122018984@qq.com / 179387008@qq.com

    Url:https://www.china-sda.com



    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Gaodi Industrial Park, No.599 Donghu South Road, Nanyuan Street, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    345100 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.china-sda.com
      Add SEO element