Hangzhou Shengda Bearing Co., Ltd. is a former Sino-US cooperative enterprise engaged in machinery manufacturing Steering Drag Link

and processing. It is located in the east side of Hangzhou City with beautiful scenery and outstanding people.





At present, the company has more than 50 million yuan in fixed assets, covers an area of ??over 13,000 square meters, has a number of branches in Ningbo, Qiaosi and other places, with more than 200 employees, of which 40% are middle-level and above. The company's annual sales income is nearly 200 million yuan, and most of its products are exported.





Contact Information





Add:Gaodi Industrial Park, No.599 Donghu South Road, Nanyuan Street, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

TEL: 0086-13805775821 / 0086-13868117198

Phone: 0086-0571-86208501 / 0086-0571-86156133

E-mail:122018984@qq.com / 179387008@qq.com

Url:https://www.china-sda.com







