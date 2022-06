An industry leader for 22 years, Jeff Garner has established himself as St. Louis’ premier cash home buyer. Since beginning his real estate career, he’s completed over 2500 transactions for people in situations just like yours. Jeff’s passion for home buying is fueled by his drive to help people.

Services Real Estate Service areas St Charles, MO, and USA Address 5988 Mid Rivers Mall Dr Ste 135 St. Charles

63304 St Charles, MO, USA

United States

+1-3143335555 www.startingpointre.com