Mr. Electric Of Atlanta
Electricians in Roswell, GA, USA
  • commercial electrical repair
  • lighting
  • appliance circuits
  • electrical inspection
    Mr. Electric of Atlanta is a very reliable and local electrical repair company that offers commercial and residential electric repair services, electrical panel repair, ceiling fan repair, landscape lighting repair, circuit breaker replacement, Sandy Springs, Roswell, and all surrounding areas. We also offers 24 hour emergency commercial and residential electrical repair and installation services in the Metro Atlanta area.


    Service areas
    • Atlanta
    • Marietta
    • Lawrenceville
    • Alpharetta
    • Sandy Springs
    • Lilburn
    • Dunwoody
    • Cumming
    • Kennesaw
    • Roswell
    • GA
    • USA
    Address
    715 Bush Street Suite B2
    30075 Roswell, GA, USA
    United States
    +1-7702855700 www.mrelectricatlanta.com
