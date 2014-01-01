ChangXing JiaRui Cleaning Products Co.,Ltd is one of the leading enterprises specializing in Aerosol Products.Our New”Garden Style” factory was set up in 2014 in Huzhou,Zhejiang.It offers a beautiful and comfortable enviroment for all the employees,We are sepcialized in 3volution
Air Freshener,Household Cleaners,Shave Cream.De-Icer and other Daily-used chemical products.And all the products are exported to Europe,America,Middle East,India,Africa etc.
ADD:Qingcaowu Village,Lijiaxiang Town,Changxing County,Huzhou, Zhejiang,China(Mainland)
TEL:+86-572-2952777
E-mail:jennyzen200321@vip.163.com
URL:https://www.cxjrc.com/product/mini-sense/
- Service areas
- Shanghai, WV, USA
- Address
-
Qingcaowu Village,Lijiaxiang Town,Changxing County,Huzhou, Zhejiang,China(Mainland)
345100 Shanghai, WV, USA
United States
+1-5722952777 www.cxjrc.com/product/reed-diffuser