ChangXing JiaRui Cleaning Products Co.,Ltd
Designers in Shanghai, WV, USA
Reviews (0)
    • ChangXing JiaRui Cleaning Products Co.,Ltd is one of the leading enterprises specializing in Aerosol Products.Our New”Garden Style” factory was set up in 2014 in Huzhou,Zhejiang.It offers a beautiful and comfortable enviroment for all the employees,We are sepcialized in 3volution

    Air Freshener,Household Cleaners,Shave Cream.De-Icer and other Daily-used chemical products.And all the products are exported to Europe,America,Middle East,India,Africa etc.



    ADD:Qingcaowu Village,Lijiaxiang Town,Changxing County,Huzhou, Zhejiang,China(Mainland)

    TEL:+86-572-2952777

    E-mail:jennyzen200321@vip.163.com

    URL:https://www.cxjrc.com/product/mini-sense/




    Service areas
    Shanghai, WV, USA
    Address
    Qingcaowu Village,Lijiaxiang Town,Changxing County,Huzhou, Zhejiang,China(Mainland)
    345100 Shanghai, WV, USA
    United States
    +1-5722952777 www.cxjrc.com/product/reed-diffuser
