Zhejiang Zhongze
Other Businesses in China Grove, NC, USA
    • The company has a professional technical team, has dozens of patents, and cooperates with auto parts, capacitor parts, new energy batteries & capacitors, aluminum packaging products and other industries, providing high quality services for customers, with advanced technology, excellent design, superb product quality.

    Services
    • Lithium Battery Components
    • Aluminium Cold Extrusions
    Service areas
    China Grove, NC, USA
    Address
    379 Yinhe Road, Jiaxing City
    14400 China Grove, NC, USA
    United States
    +1-3957386455 www.zzelec.com
