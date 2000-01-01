We located in Haining City,Zhejiang Province which is China's one of famous knitting industrial Base. Our annual production capacity is more than 2000 tons. The fabric export to Vietnam, Cambodia, Egypt, Africa, America, Canada, Chile etc. and being supplier for brand customer as Nike, Adidas Reebok,Primark,Kmart,Lululemon ,Alphaborder, Unisync etc.Haining Mingmao Textile Co Ltd. is a professional China Products suppliers and Products factory, we are specialized on Nylon Spandex Fabric suppliers, Swimwear Fabric, Spandex Fabric wholesale and Product etc. We located in Haining City,Zhejiang Province which is China's one of famous knitting industrial Base. We have a strong R&D team,and we can develop and produce the fabric according to the AI file or samples the customers offered. Our annual production capacity is more than 2000 tons. our wholesale Products export to Vietnam, Cambodia, Egypt, Africa, America, Canada, Chile etc.