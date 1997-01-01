Your browser is out-of-date.

CIXI BRIGHTER BATTERY CO.,LTD
Building Supplies in China Spring, TX, USA
    • CIXI BRIGHTER BATTERY CO.,LTD. is established in 1997, has over 20 years of manufacturing experience，covers an area of 7,000 square meters.It is located in Cixi Town, Ningbo, 20 kilometers from Ningbo Port, 35 kilometers from Ningbo Airport, and 5 kilometers from Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway. It is conveniently located near the Ningbo 329 National Road Kuangyan Industrial Zone and can be easily and quickly delivered goods to home and abroad.

    Services
    alkaline battery 1.5V
    Service areas
    • United States
    • China Spring
    • TX
    • USA
    Address
    No.44 ,Sish uiqiaotou,Zhangshu Village,Kuangyan Town
    315300 China Spring, TX, USA
    China
    +86-57463534211 www.brighterbattery.com
