Founded in 1991, Tongxiang Huanyu Knitting Co., Ltd. is a one-stop
production enterprise integrating warp knitting fabric, weft knitting
fabric and chemical fiber elastic process. The company covers an area of
more than 28,000 square meters, with a construction area of over 21,000
square meters and a fixed assets of 61.8 million yuan. The company's
main equipments include: 15 high-speed warp knitting machines, 6 warping
machines, 10 imported round machines, 4 texturing machines and other
ancillary equipment made by Karl Mayer, Germany. It mainly produces all
kinds of warp knitting and weft knitting fabrics. The products are sold
all over the country and exported to Southeast Asia, Europe and America,
and are highly praised by users at home and abroad. Entrepreneurship is
the eternal theme of Huanyu Enterprise. Under the grand blueprint of
Huanyu Enterprise, we will continue to forge ahead with
entrepreneurship, continue to forge ahead, and strive to move forward,
surpassing the limits and surpassing ourselves, and pushing the
development of Huanyu to a new height.
- Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Next to the 320 National Highway, South Gate, Chongfu Town, Tongxiang City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province
345100 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
www.txhy-knitting.com