Founded in 1991, Tongxiang Huanyu Knitting Co., Ltd. is a one-stop

production enterprise integrating warp knitting fabric, weft knitting

fabric and chemical fiber elastic process. The company covers an area of

more than 28,000 square meters, with a construction area of over 21,000

square meters and a fixed assets of 61.8 million yuan. The company's

main equipments include: 15 high-speed warp knitting machines, 6 warping

machines, 10 imported round machines, 4 texturing machines and other

ancillary equipment made by Karl Mayer, Germany. It mainly produces all

kinds of warp knitting and weft knitting fabrics. The products are sold

all over the country and exported to Southeast Asia, Europe and America,

and are highly praised by users at home and abroad. Entrepreneurship is

the eternal theme of Huanyu Enterprise. Under the grand blueprint of

Huanyu Enterprise, we will continue to forge ahead with

entrepreneurship, continue to forge ahead, and strive to move forward,

surpassing the limits and surpassing ourselves, and pushing the

development of Huanyu to a new height.