Tongxiang Huanyu Knitting Co., Ltd
Building cleaning in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    • Founded in 1991, Tongxiang Huanyu Knitting Co., Ltd. is a one-stop

    production enterprise integrating warp knitting fabric, weft knitting

    fabric and chemical fiber elastic process. The company covers an area of

    more than 28,000 square meters, with a construction area of over 21,000

    square meters and a fixed assets of 61.8 million yuan. The company's

    main equipments include: 15 high-speed warp knitting machines, 6 warping

    machines, 10 imported round machines, 4 texturing machines and other

    ancillary equipment made by Karl Mayer, Germany. It mainly produces all

    kinds of warp knitting and weft knitting fabrics. The products are sold

    all over the country and exported to Southeast Asia, Europe and America,

    and are highly praised by users at home and abroad. Entrepreneurship is

    the eternal theme of Huanyu Enterprise. Under the grand blueprint of

    Huanyu Enterprise, we will continue to forge ahead with

    entrepreneurship, continue to forge ahead, and strive to move forward,

    surpassing the limits and surpassing ourselves, and pushing the

    development of Huanyu to a new height.

    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Next to the 320 National Highway, South Gate, Chongfu Town, Tongxiang City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province
    345100 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.txhy-knitting.com
