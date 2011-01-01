Zhejiang Cheng hong machinery co., LTD is a professional engaged in PE, HDPE, PPR thermoplastic piping engineering machinery Hydraulic welding machines manufacturers, with advanced technology, practical function, the product through the CE certification, by country, customers at home and abroad.Within the scope of zhejiang province is the largest of the welding.

https://www.chbuttfusionweldingmachine.com/product/manual-machine/manual-butt-fusion-welding-machine-ch-d200-4m.html