Zhejiang Chenghong Machinery Co., Ltd.
General Contractors in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    HDPE PIPE welding machines, Zhejiang Chenghong Machinery Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Chenghong Machinery Co., Ltd. Industrial style houses
    HDPE PIPE welding machines

    Zhejiang Cheng hong machinery co., LTD is a professional engaged in PE, HDPE, PPR thermoplastic piping engineering machinery Hydraulic welding machines manufacturers, with advanced technology, practical function, the product through the CE certification, by country, customers at home and abroad.Within the scope of zhejiang province is the largest of the welding.

    https://www.chbuttfusionweldingmachine.com/product/manual-machine/manual-butt-fusion-welding-machine-ch-d200-4m.html

    HDPE butt fusion welding machines
    • USA
    • Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    HuangTong industrial park,Ciwu Town,zhuji,ZheJiang ,China
    310000 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.chbuttfusionweldingmachine.com
