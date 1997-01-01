CIFT company was founded in 1997, is an active member of Chinese auto parts industry, cultivating international auto parts market customer service, after 20 years of development, now has developed three categories of products: automotive cable, automotive brake hose, automotive gas spring,the products are exported to Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Asia and other more than 50 countries and regions, is a long-term partner of many international well-known auto parts dealers.



