Master Packing Co.,Ltd.
Cabinets & Cabinetry in taizhou+
    • Master Packing Co.,Ltd is a professional Injection Machine

    manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and selling Injection Machine.

    Master

    Injection Machine has energy-saving, environment-friendly, low noise,

    high rigidity, excellent performance, fast response, and high

    efficiency. With advanced servo motor and famous brand parts, Master

    injection machine becomes many customers’ optimal choice for Injection

    machine needs.

    We manufacture customized injection machine based

    on samples, drawings or specifications given by the customer.

    Petblowingmachine is looking forward to a solid cooperation with you.


    Service areas
    taizhou+
    Address
    Yuefeng road Economical development area Zhangjiagang Jiangsu China
    345100 taizhou+
    China
    +86-13771799001 www.master-machinery.com
