Massimiliano Tuveri
Artists & Artisans in Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
    Photographer and Art Director, I was born in Rome and I mainly deal with interior and design photography, my goal is to transfer vibrations and emotions, to those who thought those spaces or objects, within the images.

    In 2016, the monthly magazine "Style Magazine" (Corriere della Sera), ranked me among the 6 most influential Italian photographer on the web. I work in Italy, for national and international clients, documenting interior spaces, architecture and design for homeowners, companies, real estate agencies and hotels,

    Since 2015 I’m co-founder of Officine Creative Italiane, an agency of creative communication through photographs, producing artistic works and quality contents. (on assignment).

    Quality and professional photo shooting
    • Rome
    • Metropolitan City of Rome
    • Italy
    Via della Giuliana 26
    00195 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
    Italy
    +39-3934487383 www.interioranddesign.myportfolio.com
