2311 Steel Suppliers





Zhejiang Sanmen Taihe Heavy Forging Co., Ltd., is located in Sanmen County,

Zhejiang, the “gold coast line” of China, with Tiantai Mountain to its west,

Ningbo to its north and Taizhou City to its south. The company covers a total

area of 66,000㎡ and a construction area of 40,000㎡. It is a professional China

Hot Forging steel Manufacturers and 2311 Steels Suppliers specialized in

production and sales of die casting, forging, heat treatment and machining.





Plastic

Die Steel Manufacturers





provided 3D printable files and a detailed walkthrough for upgrading the

Z-axis of a Prusa i3 RepRap 3D printer with a lead screw.





Not for the first time and certainly not for the last, it would seem that a

round of applause is due for aninanimate rod. Many cheap and cheerful DIY 3D

printers, such as the Prusa i3 and other RepRap machines, use a threaded rod for

their z-axis. The threaded rod is a cheap piece of equipment, but many

users—Daniel included—have encountered irresolvable problems when using the

oblong piece of metal.