Name

100% polyester waterproof 1000D*1000D pu 1000mm coated cordura camoflage print oxford fabric

Material

100% polyester

Backing

Pu 1000mm

Yarn count

1000D*1000D

Density

62T

Weight

156GSM

Width

58"

Color

various colors available

Standard

can meet REACH,ROHS,EN71-3

MOQ

1000m

Supply ability

2000,000m monthly

Loading QTY

around 55000m/20" container

Packaging

by rolls as 50m or according to your requirements,polybags,vacuum packing

Delivery

10-15days

Payment term

T/T,L/C at sight