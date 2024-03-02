Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Articien Constructions &amp; Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Patna
Overview 6Projects (6) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Beautiful bedroom design with head panel by the best interior designer in Patna , The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Master bedroom
    Beautiful bedroom design with head panel by the best interior designer in Patna , The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Master bedroom
    Beautiful bedroom design with head panel by the best interior designer in Patna , The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Master bedroom
    +1
    Beautiful bedroom design with head panel by the best interior designer in Patna
    Modular kitchen design idea by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen design idea by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen design idea by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Modular kitchen design idea by the best interior designer in Patna
    Modular kitchen design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen design by the best interior designer in Patna
    Modular kitchen designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    Modular kitchen designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Built-in kitchens
    +1
    Modular kitchen designer in Patna
    Living room design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Modern Living Room
    Living room design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Modern Living Room
    Living room design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Modern Living Room
    +2
    Living room design by the best interior designer in Patna
    Clinic interior design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Other spaces
    Clinic interior design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Other spaces
    Clinic interior design by the best interior designer in Patna, The Articien Constructions & Interior The Articien Constructions & Interior Other spaces
    +2
    Clinic interior design by the best interior designer in Patna

    The Articien Construction and Interior is one of the best interior company in Patna,they have the best Architect, Civil Engginer and interior designer.

    Services
    • home decor service
    • modular kitchen design
    • office design
    • commercial design
    • residential design
    • home decoration
    • home interior
    • Building Construction
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Patna
    Address
    L-105 1st floor, Dumraw Palace, Fraser Road Patn, Fraser Road Patna,Near Dak Bungalow Chauraha Patna
    800001 Patna
    India
    +91-9071261367 www.thearticien.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks