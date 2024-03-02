The Articien Construction and Interior is one of the best interior company in Patna,they have the best Architect, Civil Engginer and interior designer.
- Services
- home decor service
- modular kitchen design
- office design
- commercial design
- residential design
- home decoration
- home interior
- Building Construction
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Patna
- Address
-
L-105 1st floor, Dumraw Palace, Fraser Road Patn, Fraser Road Patna,Near Dak Bungalow Chauraha Patna
800001 Patna
India
+91-9071261367 www.thearticien.com