Rustic Oak
Furniture & Accessories in Chelmsford, UK
    Rustic Oak is the one stop destination for a variety of handmade oak furniture in Essex. Avail the opportunity of getting furniture designed for any corner of your home. Service Area: Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Kent, Sussex Services: Dining Tables, Coffee Tables, Sink Units, Oak Benches, Pedestals etc.
    Services
    Bespoke Oak Furniture
    Service areas
    • Essex
    • Surrey
    • Hertfordshire
    • Kent
    • Sussex
    Address
    Jackletts Farm, Slough Road, Danbury, CM3 4LX
    34 Chelmsford, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1245224357 www.bespokefurnitureinessex.co.uk
