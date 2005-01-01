Linhai City Haishida Machinery Co.,Ltd. was established in 2005 and locates in Linhai town, Zhejiang province. We are specialized in special vehicle and auto parts production and vehicle assembly.tracked carrier

The products are widely used in military, fire, flood, transportation machinery, rescue and other fields.

The main products are BV206 armored all-terrain vehicles, all kinds of lawn mowers, agricultural machinery series transport vehicles and related rubber track series.





