Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Linhai City Haishida Machinery Co.,Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Linhairòlas, France
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Linhai City Haishida Machinery Co.,Ltd. was established in 2005 and locates in Linhai town, Zhejiang province. We are specialized in special vehicle and auto parts production and vehicle assembly.tracked carrier

    The products are widely used in military, fire, flood, transportation machinery, rescue and other fields.

    The main products are BV206 armored all-terrain vehicles, all kinds of lawn mowers, agricultural machinery series transport vehicles and related rubber track series.


    Contact Us


    TEL:0086-13634086588

    PHONE:0086-576-85837158

    Fax:0086-576-85837158

    Add:Xianren Village, Hetou Town, Linhai City,Zhejiang

    Email:postmaster@chinahaishida.com

    URL:https://www.chinahaishida.com/product/lawn-mower-product/


    Service areas
    Linhairòlas and France
    Address
    Xianren Village, Hetou Town, Linhai City,Zhejiang
    10014 Linhairòlas, France
    China
    +86-13634086588 www.chinahaishida.com/product/lawn-mower-product
      Add SEO element