NINGBO HAISHU JUNJIE PNEUMATIC TOOLS FACTORY.
Furniture & Accessories in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Air Quick Coupler Wholesalers, NINGBO HAISHU JUNJIE PNEUMATIC TOOLS FACTORY.
    Air Quick Coupler Wholesalers
    JUNJIE was first inaugurated in 1994 as a dedicated pneumatic tools designer, manufacturer and supplier in China. Our modern facilities cover an area exceeding 10,000 square meters. The location within Gaoqiao Town of Ningbo City provides us convenient access to transportation by sea and land.
    Services
    Air Accessories Sets Suppliers
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    Xuan Jiang An, Gaoqiao Town, HaiShu District
    315000 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    United States
    +86-57488448699 www.chinacoupler.com
