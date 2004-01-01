Ningbo Fidek sealing technology co.,ltd. Heat Prevention Products Factory was founded in 2004, is a professional Fiberglass Sealing Rope Manufacturers and China Fiberglass Tape Suppliers. Main products include fiberglass products, ceramic aluminum silicate fiber products, silicone rubber coating products, furnace door and oven sealing strips, aramid fiber PTFE graphite packing, refractory sealing gaskets, all kinds of commercial and household lampwick, etc. Our customized heat insulation packages for irregular parts are professional and have achieved good reputation.
- Service areas
- Yuya, Sierra Leone
- Address
-
315400 Yuya, Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
+- www.fideksealing.com
electrical cable Fiberglass sleeving
Coke furnace,stove and boiler burner,chimney door sealing valve or pump,exchanger
Width:8-80mm
Thickness:1.5-3mm
Refractoriness:350-550℃