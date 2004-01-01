Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo Fidek sealing technology co.,ltd
Bathroom accessories in Yuya, Sierra Leone
    • Ningbo Fidek sealing technology co.,ltd. Heat Prevention Products Factory was founded in 2004, is a professional Fiberglass Sealing Rope Manufacturers and China Fiberglass Tape Suppliers. Main products include fiberglass products, ceramic aluminum silicate fiber products, silicone rubber coating products, furnace door and oven sealing strips, aramid fiber PTFE graphite packing, refractory sealing gaskets, all kinds of commercial and household lampwick, etc. Our customized heat insulation packages for irregular parts are professional and have achieved good reputation.


    Service areas
    Yuya, Sierra Leone
    Address
    315400 Yuya, Sierra Leone
    Sierra Leone
    +- www.fideksealing.com
    electrical cable Fiberglass sleeving


    Coke furnace,stove and boiler burner,chimney door sealing valve or pump,exchanger


    Width:8-80mm


    Thickness:1.5-3mm


    Refractoriness:350-550℃

