Taizhou Huangyan JTP Mould Co., ltd.
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    • Taizhou Huangyan Jtp Mould Co., Ltd is known as one of the best China Plastic Products Manufacturers and Plastic Products factory for plastic household items, such as chair mould, crate mould, bucket mould medical mould and so on. We have advanced plastic molding process, and our Plastic Garbage Bin Mould Factory in China are mainly exported to North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Middle east countries. We use a full range of CNC machining centers, large gantry milling machines, vertical milling machines, CNC engraving Machines, electric spark(EDM), wire-cutters, etc. We have advanced technology for CAD / CAM / CAE design and rich experiences in plastic mould making. Advanced Plastic Products process makes us to have great ability to manufacture big size moulds, complex moulds, deep-cavity moulds and high precision moulds.


    Website: https://www.jtpmoulds.com/


    Add: No.16, Huimin Road, Northern Industrial Zone, Huangyan,

    Taizhou,Zhejiang,China


    Tel: 0086-576-84408990


    Fax: 0086-576-84407181


    Mobile/WhatsAPP: 0086-18657601866


    QQ: 997217740


    Email: info@jtpmould.com

    Address
    No.16, Huimin Road, Northern Industrial Zone, Huangyan, Taizhou,Zhejiang,China
    318020 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    +- www.jtpmoulds.com/product/household-mould/cup-mould
    Taizhou Huangyan JTP Mould Co., ltd. one of the best professional China plastic crate mould manufacturers and plastic furniture mould factory, Welcome!

