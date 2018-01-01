Your browser is out-of-date.

Family Laundry
    Our Family Laundry adventure began in early 2018, the day we closed on our first laundromat in Fruitvale, Oakland. Our backgrounds in education and tech didn't make us commercial laundry experts from the get-go but we got our hands dirty and learned very quickly. We run Family Laundry the way we think all companies should be run: by putting employees first, by actively engaging with the communities we operate in, and by reducing our impact on the environment.
    Services
    Laundry service
    Service areas
    Oakland, CA, and USA
    Address
    2609 Foothill Boulevard
    94601 Oakland, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-5108423560 www.familylaundry.com
