Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hangzhou Qunle Packaging Co.,Ltd
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium




    • Hangzhou Qunle Packaging Co.,Ltd has been engaged in composite can/paper can industry for over 2 dozens years. We are China paper tube packaging window suppliers

    the only member of international Composite Can and Tube Institute(CCTI) in packaging container industry in China, As a famous China paper canisters manufacturers and paper canisters suppliers, Packaging businesses involves foods, daily chemical products, fast moving consumer goods industry, etc. We are the first enterprise in China who has passed QS certificate to produce food packaging container.We have set up long-term cooperation relationships with many well-known Cardboard Wine Glass Gift Packaging

    companies and brands, such as COFCO, STENDERS, DAVIDs TEA, Avalanche coffee, Whittaker’s, Mcsteven’s, Nongfu Spring, Beingmate, etc. As one of the top composite can manufactures, we have obtained more than 10 patented technologies and will devote all of our efforts to research and launch more high quality wholesale paper canisters for global market.


    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No. 934 Moganshan Rd, Gongshu District
    310000 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.papertubemanufacturer.com/product/wines-spirits-paper-tube-box
      Add SEO element