Western Aggregates is a licensed waste management facility in west auckland. Western Aggregates helps divert waste from landfill by accepting concrete and soil tipping from residential and commercial projects in Auckland.We crush concrete on site and screen it. Converting the waste concrete and soil into quality recycled products. We supply our recycled aggregate products and soil along with locally sourced quarry products at competitive rates.
- Services
- Concrete recycling
- Service areas
- Glendene and Glendene, Auckland
- Address
-
18 Akatea Rd
0602 Glendene, Auckland
New Zealand
+64-98130295 www.westernaggregates.co.nz