Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED
Schools & Organisations in Glendene, Auckland
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • pic, WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED
    pic, WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED
    pic, WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED WESTERN AGGREGATES AND SOIL LIMITED
    +5
    pic
    Western Aggregates is a licensed waste management facility in west auckland. Western Aggregates helps divert waste from landfill by accepting concrete and soil tipping from residential and commercial projects in Auckland.We crush concrete on site and screen it. Converting the waste concrete and soil into quality recycled products. We supply our recycled aggregate products and soil along with locally sourced quarry products at competitive rates.
    Services
    Concrete recycling
    Service areas
    Glendene and Glendene, Auckland
    Address
    18 Akatea Rd
    0602 Glendene, Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-98130295 www.westernaggregates.co.nz
      Add SEO element