Cixi Jirui Electric Appliance Co., Ltd, is a professional large-scale manufacturer of ice maker, ice crusher, ice shaver, blender, ice cream machine, integrating development and production together. Our company was established in 2007, and we have 13 years of history in the refrigeration industry.ice crusher wholesale
Located near Shanghai and Ningbo, we enjoy convenient transportation.
Address：No. 118, Nanxinwu, Yiyuan Village, Zonghan Street, Cixi City, Ningbo,zhejiang province,china
Phone:+86 13777994605
Tel：+86-0574-58990489
Url:https://www.cn-xinfu.com/product/ice-crusher/
- Services
- ice crusher wholesale
- Service areas
- Cincinnati, OH, USA
- Address
-
No. 118, Nanxinwu, Yiyuan Village, Zonghan Street, Cixi City, Ningbo,zhejiang province,china
345100 Cincinnati, OH, USA
United States
+1-3777994605 www.cn-xinfu.com/product/ice-crusher