Does your office, school, hospital, factory or any other commercial or public sector space needs new flooring or hygienic wall cladding? Then look no further because Fieldland Flooring is the answer. Operating across Ipswich, Colchester, Essex, Chelmsford, and Bury St Edmunds, we have helped hundreds of clients in the-past 20 years. We source our flooring from leading European manufacturers and bring them to you at a competitive cost. Our highly experienced experts also provide a free quote and a no-obligation measurement. So build a perfectly suited cladding and flooring for your premises with the help of our prompt services and give us a call.





Email id:

fieldlandflooring@gmail.com











