Ningbo Yutong Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.
Home Appliances in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    • NINGBO YUTONG ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO., LTD is a professional China cooling boxes manufacturers and mini fridge factory, our company covers an area of more than 40,000 square meters and a building area of over 30,000 square meters.

    Since its establishment, we have been committed to the development and research of advanced refrigeration technology, and produce a series of high quality, safe, energy-saving and environmentally friendly refrigeration products including cooler boxes, mini fridges, movable refrigerators (electronic refrigerators, DC compressor refrigerators) and portable freezer manufacturers in China for home. Our company has more than 30 million yuan in fixed assets and 300 current employees including about 30 technicians.


    Homepage: https://www.cn-yutong.com/


    Add:Hudi Village,Linshan Town,Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province


    Tel: 86-0574-62062182


    QQ(Enterprise):2885292499


    Fax: 86-574-62062185


    E-mail:yutong@cn-yutong.com

    Services
    cooling boxes, mini fridges, and cooler boxes
    Service areas
    • cooling boxes
    • mini fridges
    • cooler boxes
    • China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Address
    Hudi Village,Linshan Town,Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province
    315461 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Ningbo Yutong Electric Appliance Co., Ltd is China Wholesale cooling boxes wholesale and mini fridges factory, offer kinds of wholesale cooling boxes, mini fridges online.

