Pacific Roofing and Repairs is Maui's best roofing contractor. We provide every kind of roofing services for residential, commercial, condominiums, and hotels. We do Maui roofing.





"Pacific Roofing and Repairs is a full service licensed and bonded roofing contractor on Maui. We can do any roofing project for residential, commercial, condominium, hotels. Leak repair, partial re-roof, complete re-roof, new installations, coatings, membranes, metal, shingle, shake, tile. We can handle any roofing project on Maui.





We live and work here and Maui is our home. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority and our future. We guarantee customer satisfaction on all roofing projects."



