Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pacific Roofing &amp; Repair, LLC
Roofers in Wailuku, HI, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Maui Roofing
  • Roofing Contractors Maui
  • Roofers on Maui
  • Maui Roofing Contractors
  • Roofers Honolulu HI
  • Roofing Contractors Honolulu HI
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Pacific Roofing and Repairs is Maui's best roofing contractor.  We provide every kind of roofing services for residential, commercial, condominiums, and hotels.  We do Maui roofing.


    "Pacific Roofing and Repairs is a full service licensed and bonded roofing contractor on Maui.  We can do any roofing project for residential, commercial, condominium, hotels.  Leak repair, partial re-roof, complete re-roof, new installations, coatings, membranes, metal, shingle, shake, tile.  We can handle any roofing project on Maui.


    We live and work here and Maui is our home. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority and our future. We guarantee customer satisfaction on all roofing projects."


    Service areas
    Wailuku, HI, and USA
    Address
    816 Alua St
    96793 Wailuku, HI, USA
    United States
    +1-8082449412 www.hawaii-roofing.com
      Add SEO element