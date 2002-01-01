Your browser is out-of-date.

Haining Yueli Socks Co., Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    • Founded in 2002, now has a modern factory 6000 M2, is equipped with more than 100 imported computer hosiery machinesand with annual production of more than 900 million pairs. Haining Yueli Socks Co., Ltd deals in all kinds of classic men socks, FASHION socks, baby socks, childrensocks, sports socks,pantyhose and stockings. In order to meet market demand, the company has developed a number of varieties of special materials products, such as thermolite ski socks, wool Ski socks wholesale, sorbtek socks,bamboo socks and modal socks and so on. And all of socks are exported to Europe, South America, North America, Japan and other places. What's more, we are already certificated by WRAP ,BSCI and PVH.


    Website: https://www.ylsocks.com/


    Address: No 368 Luolong Rd, Haining Economic Development Zone, Haining City, Zhejiang, China


    Phone: 86-573-87033178


    Email: ylwy8888@yuelisocks.com

    Mens Socks and Womens Socks
    • Mens Socks
    • Womens Socks
    • Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    No 368 Luolong Rd, Haining Economic Development Zone, Haining City, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    314400 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Haining Yueli Socks Co., Ltd is a professional China mens socks suppliers and women socks factory, we are offer kinds of wholesale Socks for men and women.

