Yuyao Hongfu Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd. is now There are more than 60 employees, including 10 engineering and technical personnel; the production plant area is more than 7,000 square meters, with 14 domestic advanced pipe production lines, 3 laser cutting machines, China Cosmetic Packaging Factory
2 laser welding machines, and other curved and cut pipes. As a professional China stainless steel shower handrial manufacturers and stainless steel shower safety handle factory, we are specializing in the production of national standard; European standard.
Add: No. 68, Hemudu Town North Road, Yuyao City, Zhejiang, China
Phone：+86-13805803786
Tel：+86-0574-62953518
Fax ：+86-0574-62953519
E-mail:winnie@hf-stainlesssteel.com
Url:https://www.hf-stainlesssteel.com/product/sprinkler-suit/
- Services
- China Cosmetic Packaging Factory
- Service areas
- Yuya, Sierra Leone
- Address
-
No. 68, Hemudu Town North Road, Yuyao City, Zhejiang, China
345100 Yuya, Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
+- www.hf-stainlesssteel.com