Restore Honor Restoration And Plumbing
Plumbers in Union City, CA, USA
Reviews
Services

  • Plumbing
  • sewer restore
  • sewer preparation
  • leaked prepare
  • bathroom restoration
    • our RHR Plumbing Company is a trusted Union City plumbing company name, known for quality, professional RHR plumbers, and superior work. We offer prompt expert plumbing service from our Plumbers in Union City for your home or business, with available same day and emergency plumbing repairs.


    Sewer video camera inspection

    Sewer, water and gas re-piping and upgrades

    Complete sewer and drain cleaning services

    High pressured water jetting services for sewer, roof and storm drains

    Backflow certification and repair

    Backflow installation and replacement

    Water pressure regulators

    Underground fire piping repair

    Grease trap and liquid waste pumping

    Plumbing fixture repairs and replacements

    Water heater replacement, installation and maintenance

    Tankless on-demand water heaters

    Water softener repair and replacement

    Water filters and whole house filtration

    Garbage disposal repair and replacement

    Complete kitchen and bathroom remodeling services

    Household appliance installation and relocation

    Leak repair

    Sump pump repair, replacement or installation

    Repair clogged or broken pipes

    Preparing home plumbing for winter freeze

    No job is too big or small! You can rely on the quality and consistency of Restore Honor Restoration And Plumbing.

    Service areas
    Union City, CA, USA
    Address
    Restore Honor Restoration And Plumbing
    94587 Union City, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-5107107787 rhrplumbing.com
