our RHR Plumbing Company is a trusted Union City plumbing company name, known for quality, professional RHR plumbers, and superior work. We offer prompt expert plumbing service from our Plumbers in Union City for your home or business, with available same day and emergency plumbing repairs.
Sewer video camera inspection
Sewer, water and gas re-piping and upgrades
Complete sewer and drain cleaning services
High pressured water jetting services for sewer, roof and storm drains
Backflow certification and repair
Backflow installation and replacement
Water pressure regulators
Underground fire piping repair
Grease trap and liquid waste pumping
Plumbing fixture repairs and replacements
Water heater replacement, installation and maintenance
Tankless on-demand water heaters
Water softener repair and replacement
Water filters and whole house filtration
Garbage disposal repair and replacement
Complete kitchen and bathroom remodeling services
Household appliance installation and relocation
Leak repair
Sump pump repair, replacement or installation
Repair clogged or broken pipes
Preparing home plumbing for winter freeze
No job is too big or small! You can rely on the quality and consistency of Restore Honor Restoration And Plumbing.
- Service areas
- Union City, CA, USA
- Address
-
Restore Honor Restoration And Plumbing
94587 Union City, CA, USA
United States
+1-5107107787 rhrplumbing.com