Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Laval Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Boston, MA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Laval Interiors is a full service interior architecture studio that focuses on residential and commercial interiors. Serving a wide range of clientele in Boston and beyond, our passionate and personalized approach to design has shaped our brand. We offer virtual consultations, and are setup to work anywhere in the world.

    Services
    Interior Design and Architecture
    Service areas
    Boston, MA, USA
    Address
    250 Grove Street
    02132 Boston, MA, USA
    United States
    +1-6176510696 www.lavalinteriors.com
      Add SEO element