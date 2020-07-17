Your browser is out-of-date.

Native Grain Flooring Ltd
Flooring in Upper Hutt
    Turn your beautiful vision into reality with experts by your side. Native Grain Flooring Ltd offers spectacular wooden floor refurbishments that enhance the curb appeal of your home and make it a place you always want to live in. We are the industry experts specialising in floor sanding and polishing in Wellington. Using our advanced electric sander and innovative techniques, we can customise any floor to any colour. Whether you need new solid wood flooring, dustless floor sanding or floor oiling, we can do it all. So, why wait? Revamp your beautiful floors with state of the art staining and polishing. Call our experts and get a free quote now.


    Services
    • flooring wellington NZ
    • flooring wellington
    • flooring specialists wellington
    Service areas
    Upper Hutt
    Address
    27A Gemstone Drive,Birchville
    5018 Upper Hutt
    New Zealand
    +64-224005658 www.nativegrainflooring.co.nz
