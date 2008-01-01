Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2008 with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. The company covers an area of 13 acres, with a total construction area of about 12,000 square meters and more than 200 employees. enterprise.
The company mainly produces in-meter accessories such as current transformers, manganese-copper shunts and magnetic holding relays. The transformer production capacity is 80,000 per day, shunts are 50,000 per day, and 20,000 relays per day.
Contact us
Address : Wuyuan Rd no 2188 Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province,314300 China.
Tel : +86(573)86591881
Contact person :Neo Zhu
E-Mail : 250791932@qq.com
Url:https://www.weijiaelec.com/product/shunt/
- Services
- energy meter shunt
- Service areas
- Jiaxing, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
Wuyuan Rd no 2188 Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province,314300 China.
345100 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
China
+86-57386591881 www.weijiaelec.com/product/shunt