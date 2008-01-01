Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd.
Bathroom Designers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Haiyan Weijia Electric Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2008 with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. The company covers an area of 13 acres, with a total construction area of about 12,000 square meters and more than 200 employees. enterprise.

    The company mainly produces in-meter accessories such as current transformers, manganese-copper shunts and magnetic holding relays. The transformer production capacity is 80,000 per day, shunts are 50,000 per day, and 20,000 relays per day.



    Contact us


    Address : Wuyuan Rd no 2188 Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province,314300 China.

    Tel : +86(573)86591881

    Contact person :Neo Zhu

    E-Mail : 250791932@qq.com

    Url:https://www.weijiaelec.com/product/shunt/



    Services
    energy meter shunt
    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    Wuyuan Rd no 2188 Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province,314300 China.
    345100 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57386591881 www.weijiaelec.com/product/shunt
      Add SEO element