



Hangzhou Airflow Electric Appliances Co.,Ltd, located in Yiqiao town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou ,Zhejiang,China, is created by a group of like-minded industry veteran, Our company products are widely

used in heating, air conditioning ,refrigeration ,air purification, telecommunications, electric power and other industries.We have a very good R&D environment, strong technical force and professional manufacturing equipment. AIRFLOW covering an existing plant area 10000 square meters of production and R&D center about 1000 square meters. Employees

are about 100 people, including R&D staff about 40 people. Annual production capacity is about 600,000 units.