



Perfume nozzle, crimp pump, Crimp sprayer, perfume sprayer, mist sprayer for the glass bottle:

1. Size: 20mm

2. Material: Aluminum

3. Application: Cosmetic, Daily, Medicine and so on.

4. Color is up to you

5. Remark: High quality and best price

6.Cert: GSG cert.

7. the quality is upe to the USA and EU market standard

Large range of color, mold and specification sprayers for your choice. Welcome your coming letter, we hope that we can build business cooperation in the future.



