Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Yuyao Jindiefeng
Engineering offices in Chino Valley, AZ, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • Perfume nozzle, crimp pump, Crimp sprayer, perfume sprayer, mist sprayer for the glass bottle:

    1. Size: 20mm

    2. Material: Aluminum

    3. Application: Cosmetic, Daily, Medicine and so on.

    4. Color is up to you

    5. Remark: High quality and best price

    6.Cert: GSG cert.

    7. the quality is upe to the USA and EU market standard

    Large range of color, mold and specification sprayers for your choice. Welcome your coming letter, we hope that we can build business cooperation in the future.


    Services
    plastic pump and Perfume Sprayers
    Service areas
    Chino Valley, AZ, USA
    Address
    South Section of Yuyao Economy Development Zone
    14400 Chino Valley, AZ, USA
    United States
    +1-3586725570 www.jdfsprayer.com/product/crimp-pump/hzw-c-04b-1.html
      Add SEO element