Yuhuan Heng Xiang Machinery Equipment CO.,LTD.
Online Shops in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    YZZ-7 Ordinary Disposable Syringe Group Installed Automatically (Double Piece Type), Yuhuan Heng Xiang Machinery Equipment CO.,LTD.
    YZZ-7 Ordinary Disposable Syringe Group Installed Automatically (Double Piece Type)

    Yuhuan Heng Xiang Machinery Equipment CO.,LTD. will continue to adhere to“Quality Priority, Reputation Orientation, Innovation and Refinement”giving the vast number of customers superior services. In the coming years, Hengxiang Machinery Equipment will have more good products on the market. We express appreciation to care for and support equipment Hengxiang's old and new friends. Welcome old and new friends from all walks of life to our business, to work together for common development. Yuhuan Heng Xiang will base on the market, look to the future, continue to work hard and forge ahead. Through thinking innovation and technological innovation, we seek corporate development and make due contributions to the health of the people in the world.

    Services
    IV set machine, Syringe mould, and Infusion mould
    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    Industry Area, Xudou Village, Yuhuan County, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province
    317600 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    United States
    +1-3906547352 www.syringeassemblymachine.com/product/syringe-assembly
