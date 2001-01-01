Established in 2001, Taizhou Zhenye Textile Co., Ltd. is located in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province. It is a professional manufacturer of polyester oxford fabrics of various specifications. The products are widely used in luggage, beach chairs, tents, umbrellas and camping beds, clothing, decoration and other fields. Our company has 15,000 square meters of factory buildings and more than 100 employees. There are 150 kinds of weaving machines, 5 sets of texturing machines, and 2 sets of PVC and PU production lines. There are also several supporting factories with a daily production capacity of 150,000 meters. In addition to the headquarters in Taizhou, Zhejiang, there are two branches in Yiwu and Guangzhou.

