Haiyan Yoli Electronics
    • Haiyan Yoli Electronics Co., Ltd was famous China audio cable types Suppliers and China fire alarm cable factory. It is a limited liability company mainly engaged in communication cable, video cable, audio cable, computer cable and security cable. The company always adheres to the tenet of "quality first, reputation first". The company's product quality is excellent, the price is appropriate, the service is perfect, support product customization.

    cable and wire Suppliers
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, and China
    Dianzhuang Community, Wanghai Street, Haiyan County,Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province
    314000 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57386882292 www.yolicable.net/product/rca-cable
