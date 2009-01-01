Jiaxing Shijie Non-woven Products Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009. The company is

non woven wipes suppliers, the south wing city of the Yangtze River Delta, with Shanghai to the east and Hangzhou to the west. The geographical position is superior and the transportation is convenient. The company has all kinds of non-woven international quality standards. Cloth and its deep-processed products provide Cleaning wipes series in multiple industries and in many fields. The company has a complete technical team to provide technical support and services to customers in a timely manner. At the same time, we pay more attention to the development of Disposable

Non-woven gloves wholesale in the field of non-woven products, and are committed to providing customers with relevant products that are more suitable for market demand. Independent development and innovation capabilities.