Yuyao Kangpu Water Treatment Equipment Factory is located in the seven thousand years of human civilization’s hometown -Zhejiang Yuyao.





The Shanghai Hangzhou Ningbo Expressway, Hangzhou Ningbo raiway, which runs through the 329 National Road close at hand,it is 60 km away from Beilun port, an international deep-water port, and is about 80 km away from Hangzhou international airport Convenient transportation and excellent geographical location.





Factory production of more than a dozen categories, hundreds of varieties of household,commercial water purifier, reverse osmosis pure water machine, faucet filter,High precision filter faucet, mineral pot water, drinking water machine, has a production history of shower filter with cartridge nearly twenty years.