Yuyao Kangpu Water Treatment Equipment Factory
Home Appliances in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Yuyao Kangpu Water Treatment Equipment Factory is located in the seven thousand years of human civilization’s hometown -Zhejiang Yuyao.


    The Shanghai Hangzhou Ningbo Expressway, Hangzhou Ningbo raiway, which runs through the 329 National Road close at hand,it is 60 km away from Beilun port, an international deep-water port, and is about 80 km away from Hangzhou international airport Convenient transportation and excellent geographical location.


    Factory production of more than a dozen categories, hundreds of varieties of household,commercial water purifier, reverse osmosis pure water machine, faucet filter,High precision filter faucet, mineral pot water, drinking water machine, has a production history of shower filter with cartridge nearly twenty years.

    shower filters
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    No.88 Luojia Road Mazhu Town,Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province China
    315503 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.kpshowerfilter.com
