JIAXING CHUANGQI CABLE CO., LTD.





Add：The East of Haiwang Road, Shendang Town, Haiyan, Jiaxing, Zhejiang,

China





Tel: +86 150 0090 2670 ( Manager Chao )





+86 573-86760916 ( Business Department )





+86 573-86760928 ( Human Resource )





Fax: +86 573-86760917





E-mail: chelsea@chqcable.com





Rubber Flexible Cables





CHUANGQI CABLE is a professional manufacturer of electric wire and cable,

specializing in the production and sales of various rubber cables, power cords,

lights strings, and rubber materials.





Flexible Power Cables





Chuangqi Cable Co., Ltd. is a famous China Custom Rubber Cables Compounds

Manufacturers and Rubber Cables Compounds suppliers, specializing in the

production and sales of various rubber cables, power cords, lights strings, and

rubber materials.