Select your vehicle from hundreds of choices you can’t find anywhere else. Pick the car up yourself or have it brought to you for your convenience. From roadside assistance to community screenings, everyone here at Jumpinn are always available. You can drive worry-free knowing that support is just one click away. Free cancellation up to 24 hours before your trip and convenient delivery options put us ahead of other rental companies.
- Service areas
- Newark, NJ, USA
- Address
-
8 Lombardy St Unit 40406
07102 Newark, NJ, USA
United States
+1-5513367575 www.jumpinnllc.com